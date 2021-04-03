Trans & BLM protest held at Bentonville square

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The trans and the black community came together today at the Bentonville square to support each other and protest recent bills which affect the lgbtq+ community.

Dozens came out Saturday afternoon for the black and trans lives matter protest. One person in the crowd, cofounder of Bridge the Gap NWA, Aaron Clarke.

“Last summer was one of the biggest civil rights movements in the history of the world and we would like to continue that momentum,” says Clarke.

Clarke believes since last summer we have not made enough progress locally.

“We know we have a new president, but we still have the same local issues. We are still fighting hate bill after hate bill in the state of Arkansas. The trans community is being attacked, they can’t participate in sports unless it’s with the gender that they were born with,” says Clarke.

The bills recently passed being senate bill 354, which prevents transgender women from competing in women’s sports; And 289, which gives medical professionals the right to refuse non-emergency medical services for moral or religious reasons.

Legislation that’s left one trans man in disbelif.

“I am very angry at people trying to get me to control my body saying that I cant do this I can’t do that because I was born a woman,” says the local trans man, Markus Asmunb.

Clarke says he hopes today’s event will help further the discussion on trans rights in Arkansas and adds there will be another protest next Saturday in Harrison.