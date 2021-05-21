Trans woman and pro cyclist speaks out on Cyclocross World Championships

Union Cycliste Internationale will be holding the Cyclocross World Championships in Fayetteville Arkansas January of 2022. However, this worldwide event has been under scrutiny since the passing of recent bills which affect the Trans and LGBTQ+ community.

A little background on the recently passed bills in question, one bans gender-affirming care for trans youth, making it illegal for doctors to provide puberty blockers and hormone therapy. Another bans transgender girls from competing on women’s school sports teams. The third allows medical providers to deny treatments to trans people, based on the provider’s morals and beliefs.

Molly Cameron is a trans woman and professional cyclist

“I’ve been an elite-level cyclist for a couple of decades at this point. I have raced in professionals women’s races and I’m currently racing in professional men’s racing,” says Cameron.

She has made her way down from Oregon to Arkansas prior to the world championship all with the hope of making a difference.

“No one was doing anything, our national governing body hasn’t done anything, no one on the ground was really doing anything,” says Cameron. “My intent of coming out this week is just to build relationships and meet Arkansans.”

Cameron says instead of sitting out the Cyclocross World to protest the recent bills which affect the trans community here in Arkansas, she feels the way she’d like to protest is to not watch from the sidelines and race for awareness.

“I have never really called for a boycott of the event in Arkansas. It’s a place I know and have a deep connection with, I want to get down there and talk to y’all and see what y’all what to do,” says Cameron.

We reached out to Experience Fayetteville for a comment on the event it’s worked hard to promote and couldn’t get a response. However, we’ve spoken with Experience Fayetteville in the past about its concerns toward recent bills casting a negative light on us as a host state. But, also if people were to boycott the event it could potentially affect local tax dollars.