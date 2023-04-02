SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Thursday was International Transgender Day of Visibility.

Friday, the Transgender Equality Network held an event to honor the day at the Jones Center in Springdale. The day was all about celebrating transgender people and their contributions to society, while raising awareness about the discrimination they face.

“We’re not just going to sit here and pretend that everything is fine. We’re going to be out; we’re going to be visible and we’re going to make sure everyone knows that trans people exist regardless of whether or not you want us to,” said Brynhildre Ravna Underwood, community outreach director of MayDay NWA.

In a statement about the celebration, President Joe Biden said transgender Americans are some of the bravest people he knows.