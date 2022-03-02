SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — INTERFORM’s fashion show will be back in-person for the first time since 2019 and it will highlight transgender and non-binary models and clothing on opening night.

Local designers are looking to show off more than just the clothes.

“I think that Northwest Arkansas is starting to make me feel proud again of where I’m from,” said Amare Roush, a model in the show and Transition Closet founder.

A night to be proud of for the thirteen transgender, nonbinary and intersex models walking in the fashion show.

“As a trans woman who once upon a time felt like I could never do something like this, I think it’s incredible to see someone do it and to realize that you can, said Lisa Stuart, the model coordinator.

The models aren’t the only part of the fashion show giving the transgender community visibility. It’s also the clothes they’ll be wearing. In the fashion show’s headliner the models will be sporting pieces from the transition closet.

A local shop dedicated to helping people who are transitioning reflect that with their clothes.

The week is also a spotlight for the Marshallese community, who are sewing some of the clothing items that will be showcased.

“People don’t realize how talented they are, said Autumn Davis, a model in the show. “Marshallese are amazing.”

It’s also a moment for those of all races and sizes.

“I just love doing what I do to hopefully give some of the bigger, beautiful, mixed race women out there something to look forward to,” said Davis.

Each model says the representation in this year’s fashion week is a big step for Arkansas.

NWA fashion week is three nights of runway shows. It runs March 10-12 at the Momentary. You can buy tickets here.