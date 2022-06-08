FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Diamond Hogs have punched their ticket to the super regionals in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

However, due to airline pricing, Razorback fans in Arkansas are going to have a much tougher time going to support the team.

Marsha Fuller is a local travel consultant here in Fayetteville. She says for a family of two looking to go to the super regionals; you should be prepared to pay around $2000 in airfare alone.

“We have not had a lot of calls for flights going to the super regionals, which is very shocking,” says Fuller.

Alex English with Northwest Arkansas National Airport says gas prices, pilot shortages, and overall demand are playing into these prices.

However, she believes it may be more than airline prices playing into people’s ability to go to super regionals.

She says even before the Razorbacks beat OSU, there may not have been airline seats available.

“A lot of these flights are filled already; our availability is limited because we don’t have as many seats available because of the pilot shortage,” says English.

We did the math for anybody looking to make the 15-hour road trip from Fayetteville.

An average sedan will cost you $350 round-trip with gas prices being what they are; an SUV will be in the $640 range.

This would be on top of a hotel if you can’t drive 15 hours in one day and the $320 average ticket price for the game itself on Saturday.