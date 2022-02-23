BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The icy weather is causing some hassle for those flying in and out of the Northwest Arkansas National Airport.

Planes are still flying out of XNA, but there are a handful of cancellations and even more delays.

Alex English with XNA said there are many reasons for delays, but when it comes to winter weather, flight schedules don’t take into account the time it takes to de-ice a plane.

“When the original schedules are put out, there is no knowledge of whether there’s going to be a winter storm or any inclement weather, so they’re not really taking into account that possibility, said English. “So it could lead to just a delay, which you know, that was at least not a cancellation.”

English with XNA said the airport’s maintenance team started preparing its runways 24 hours before the weather arrived and they’ll be working around the clock.

On top of stressing about flight changes, travelers have to worry about the drive to and from the airport.

“We came from Fort Smith today and the roads are pretty sketchy, but if you drive safely, it’s what I would suggest, said Derrick Joe. “I don’t think we really got over 40 miles an hour. There are a few crazy people out there that you had to avoid.”

Joe is the dad of Isaiah Joe, the former basketball player for the Razorbacks and current player for the Sixers. He had to get his son on a flight to make his game on Friday, otherwise they would’ve stayed home.

“This isn’t the day to be out here and don’t be out here if you don’t have to be out here, said Joe. “If we didn’t have a flight to catch, we wouldn’t be out here today.”

Joe isn’t the only one who struggled heading to the airport. Other drivers saw multiple accidents on their way or called an Uber, so they didn’t have to make the drive themselves.

Most people at XNA were only traveling out of necessity and haven’t even considered a cancelled flight.

“I don’t really know because I haven’t thought that far ahead, said Meghan Bachtold, who was flying to Illinois. “So I think I’m just gonna be here, since I have a funeral to go to.”

If you’re traveling, remember you can check XNA’s website to see the status of your flight.

Also, the Clinton National Airport in Little Rock has canceled all outbound flights and some inbound flights as well for the rest of the night.