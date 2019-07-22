Traveling American flag makes a pit stop in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — In the River Valley an American flag traveling almost 15,000 miles finally made a pit stop in Arkansas.

Nation of Patriots, a non-profit organization founded in Wisconsin, launched its 10th Annual Patriot Tour on May 18 and arrived in Fort Smith on July 21.

Motorcyclists ride for 110 days straight and take the American flag through 48 states and it’s all to raise money to support disabled veterans.

Two of the flag barriers said being able to be apart of the traveling flag is super special especially being veterans themselves.

“It’s really an honor to get to do it and it’s an honor to get to represent the veterans and the guys who didn’t come home,” Don Sherman, who is traveling with the Patriot Tour, said.

On July 22, the flag will travel down to Little Rock and Little Rock will take it to Monroe, Louisiana.

For more information about the Nation of Patriots Tour, click here.