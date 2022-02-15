ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — To honor black history, people were able to sip on a brew while soaking in the “Reflections of the Black Experience” exhibit on February 15.

Barrett Tillman is an award-winning brewer and founder of BlackMan Brewing. He travels around the world telling stories through the art of beer.

He brought his beer to the Into View art gallery and studios in Rogers.

“The first beer I made was with leaves from Ethiopia,” Tillman said. “It was inspired by tree bark on your left, tree bark on your right, and a canopy of leaves and a single path trail ahead.”

Tillman hopes his story inspires others to explore their potential and open the door for new opportunities.