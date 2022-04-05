CANEHILL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Historic Cane Hill Museum invites visitors to explore the uniqueness and importance of the natural environment in a traveling Smithsonian exhibition called “Habitat.”

According to a press release, visitors will encounter “over a dozen exhibit areas sprinkled along a beautifully forested trail system in the historic community of Cane Hill.” Developed by Smithsonian Gardens and made available by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES), “Habitat” will be on display every day from sunrise to sunset from April 16 through November 26.

The exhibition is free to the public. The exhibition invites visitors to learn more about topics related to habitats, their importance to life and what people can do to help preserve them.

“Habitat” also explores different ecosystems and how scientists study them. For example, “Biomes: Life in the Balance” features different biomes found in North America and how scientists at the Smithsonian are studying disruptions to the balance of these ecosystems.

Since its inception in 1972, Smithsonian Gardens has extended the Smithsonian’s museum experience in a public garden setting and educated visitors about horticulture and plants. For more information, visit the Smithsonian Gardens website.

The Historic Cane Hill Museum is located at 14335 State Highway 45 in Canehill.