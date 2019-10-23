Tree crushes home in Prairie Creek

A Prairie Creek family waits for an official assessment of the damage done to its home.

Prairie Creek, Ark. (KNWA) — A woman who has lived in her Prairie Creek house for 17 years is worried she will lose her home. A tree crashed through the ceiling during Monday morning’s storms.

Grace Fielding and her father were sound asleep Monday morning.

“My son came back and woke me and my father up,” she said.

Then it hit.

“Metal ripping, a train roar and then a massive crash,” Fielding described of the storm.

A tree smashed through their roof early Monday morning.

“I threw that curtain back and it was just, oh my gosh. I’ve never seen anything quite like that. I’ve been through some storms before but never experienced this kind of damage,” Fielding’s son Richie Todd said.

Tuesday, he reflected back on an odd omen.

“My nephew and I were standing outside Thursday and he just said out of the blue, that tree is very scary,” Todd said.

He called it scary, knowing it was capable of this kind of damage.

“The next morning looked like a war zone out here,” Fielding said.

There were trees on top of cars, houses and the road was completely blocked. The neighborhood pulled together.

“Every single one of them pitched in and got the roads cleared. There were several trees across the road. You couldn’t even get down here Monday morning,” Todd said of his neighbors.

But Fielding is looking at a $2,000 deductible from her home insurance.

“There’s a crack in the kitchen, the dining room and the bedroom in the wall,” she said.

The storm left this hole in the family’s bathroom ceiling.

“Probably a two-foot hole above the bathtub,” Todd added.

They are still waiting to find out if their home of 17 years is salvageable or is a complete loss. But Fielding is leaning on her faith.

“I feel really lucky,” she said because her family was safe.