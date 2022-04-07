SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Treehouse Pantry in Springdale hosts a drive-thru diaper giveaway.

The event was made possible after Sam’s Club donated 15 pallets of diapers and baby wipes to the Springdale School District.

“We are so excited to give back to our community and serve students and families in our community,” Director of student services Damon Donnell said. “And, there’s a real need out for that. We’ve had schools reach out to us and say one of those top needs is diapers and wipes. So, we are very happy that we can provide that for those families today.”

The treehouse pantry is designed to support students and help families connect with services such as health care, food stamps, and community resources.