SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale Schools social media post announced that families in need can pick up bags of food at the Treehouse Pantry from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., from March 30-April 1.

The pantry is located at 802 West Allen Avenue. The school district also noted that residents can call the Springdale School District’s HelpLine at 479-409-5031 to speak with a counselor or social worker.