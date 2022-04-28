SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas non-profit hosts a conference on April 28 aimed at inspiring more diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Trendsetters held the Unity Conference at The Jones Center in Springdale. Presenters at the conference ranged from Walmart executives and the president of the Bentonville Film Festival to the mayor of Springdale.

Sessions ranged from inclusive leadership, creating a village in the workplace, and growing communities from the ground up.

“The reason why I planned this was really to create a platform for everyone to feel like they belong and have a sense of belonging,” Unity Conference founder John Gaiters said. “And so, I think I’m really excited. We expect to have a full house today, and I’m just blessed and honored, and so appreciative to be supported.”

There were more than 300 participants at the event.