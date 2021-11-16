Trial begins for man accused of human trafficking in 2018

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Jury selection and opening arguments begin November 16 in Benton County for a 2018 human trafficking case out of Rogers.

Corey Glenn, Christopher Haynes, Diana Hernandez, and Savannah Schmidt were arrested after FBI agents were tipped off that a minor was being worked as a prostitute back in January of 2018.

A day later, Rogers police searched the home and found a 17-year-old girl hiding in a closet under a blanket along with cash, pills believed to be ecstasy, and a ledger with information related to prostitution.

Glenn is the first to go to trial, and is facing charges of trafficking, possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

His jury consists of 9 women and 3 men.