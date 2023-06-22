CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A jury trial originally set for next week has been postponed after prosecutors say they need more time for evidence testing in the case of a Johnson County sheriff.

Sheriff Jimmy Stephens was arrested during a traffic stop on December 3, 2022, after Arkansas State Police found drugs and guns in his vehicle.

Two days later, the Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed that it was involved in the arrest.

Crawford County Prosecutor Kevin Holmes says that Stephens has another status hearing scheduled for Oct. 25 because there is still evidence at the FBI Crime Lab. His trial was originally scheduled for July 28.