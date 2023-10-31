BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The jury trial for a Rogers man accused of killing a two-year-old has been rescheduled.

Gustavo Enrique Peraza, 31, is charged with capital murder and first-degree domestic battering.

Peraza was arrested on Sept. 14, 2021, after a Rogers Police Department began an investigation into the death of a child.

Court documents say that the investigation began after the child was seen by a clinic in Rogers for vomiting on Aug. 20. The clinic’s physicians referred the child to Arkansas Children’s Hospital, noting “a concern of blunt force trauma to his stomach or some type of cancer.” The child later died.

Peraza was dating the mother of the child, court documents say. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and is now awaiting trial.

A judge ordered earlier this month that Peraza was allowed to attend the funeral of his daughter on Oct. 20. He was ordered to wear a stun belt and shackles during the event, and to be accompanied by sheriff’s deputies at all times.

On Oct. 18, Peraza’s legal counsel withdrew from the case and a different attorney was appointed.

Peraza has an attorney hearing set for Nov. 28, a status hearing June 24 and a trial scheduled for Aug. 6.

