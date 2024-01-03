FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The trial date for the teen charged in a shooting that killed one and injured another has been set, according to the Sebastian County Circuit Clerk.

Connor Castillo, 15, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and first-degree battery charges on Dec. 13.

He was arrested on Dec. 6 and charged two days later.

Castillo is accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old and injuring a 12-year-old. His trial date has been set for May 13, 2024.

