WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A trial date has been set for a Fayetteville man accused of murdering a missing woman.

Kacey Jennings, 29, is charged with capital murder and abuse of a corpse and his trial is scheduled for January 17, 2023. Jennings was arrested after the disappearance of Allison Maria Castro, 28, in September.

Police responded to a residence on September 19 as Jennings was experiencing an apparent drug overdose. Investigators then found “more information” that led them to “believe that the suspect in this case had possibly killed his ex-girlfriend,” according to Sgt. Tony Murphy of the Fayetteville Police Department.

Fayetteville police spoke with Castro’s family and learned that Jennings and Castro were previously in a relationship and lived together. Castro was reported as a missing person on September 19 after the family was unable to contact her.

Allison Castro, 28. Courtesy of the Fayetteville Police Department.

Sgt. Murphy added that the information indicated that Castro’s body was moved or disposed of. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Fayetteville PD in a multi-day search of Beaver Lake for potential evidence.

Jennings appeared in Washington County Circuit Court and entered a plea of not guilty on October 19. He is being held in the Washington County jail without bond.