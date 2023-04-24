BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The former Rogers wrestling coach accused of sexually assaulting a student has a new trial date set for Sept. 19.

Colton Looper, 26, was arraigned on Oct. 12 and entered a not guilty plea.

Looper was arrested Sept. 1 after officers were called to the Rogers Public Schools Administration Building in reference to an abuse complaint made on Aug. 29 regarding “a sexual relationship between a student that has since graduated and a coach.”

An 18-year-old female later admitted to having a sexual relationship with Looper, her wrestling coach, during the 2021-22 school year.

The victim told Lee that she had been in a relationship with Looper from September 2021 through July 2022.

Looper was released on a $50,000 bond and has been ordered to not contact the victim.