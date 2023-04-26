FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A trial date is set for a Fort Smith man charged with manslaughter in his nephew’s death.

David Alverson is due in court on July 25. He faces a felony manslaughter charge in connection to the death of his nephew, Jacob Jones.

In October 2022, Alverson and Jones were in custody in the back of a police car.

A video showed Alverson slipping Jones a bag of what appeared to be drugs. Police say Jones swallowed the bag.

The medical examiner says hours later the bag burst open in his stomach, causing him to overdose and die.