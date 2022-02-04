WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — A trial date has been set for Richard Barnett, the man facing federal charges for his alleged participation in the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. capitol.

According to a pre-trial order from the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, Barnett’s trial has been set for September 6, 2022, at 9 a.m.

The order says a pre-trial conference will be held on August 30 at 10 a.m. via videoconference. Any motions to suppress statements or tangible things will need to be filed on or before March 18. Opposition and replies are due within 14 and 7 days, respectively.

The court will schedule a hearing on the motions as necessary, according to the order. The court will summarize its jury-selection procedures at the pre-trial conference.

The order says all other pre-trial motions, should be filed on or before April 29. Oppositions and replies will be due within 14 and 7 days, respectively.

According to the order, both parties will exchange lists of exhibits they intend to use in their cases-in-chief by August 16. Both parties should file objections to exhibits by August 26.