WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale teen charged with murder has received a trial date.

Mammi Ejmi, 18, pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge earlier this year.

According to a release from Springdale police, officers responded to a call at 4397 Dixie Industrial room 409 reporting a stabbing. The caller described there being “blood everywhere.”

Upon arrival, police located two people. The first was identified as Joshua Garcia, who was found to have a stab wound in his chest. Garcia was transported to Northwest Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The second person in the room was Make Lanje, 42, who was transported to the Springdale Criminal Investigation Division for questioning. According to the report, Lanje revealed that it was her daughter, Ejmi, who stabbed Garcia.

Ejmi reportedly called 911 and then left the scene. Lanje stated she stayed behind to tend to Garcia and cleaned up the blood with a towel.

Springdale police say Ejmi turned herself in at the police department and was later taken to the Washington County jail.

Ejmi’s jury trial was originally scheduled for June 12, but was rescheduled to Oct. 20. She’s being held on a $100,000 bond.