BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A trial date has been set in the case of a former Rogers police officer charged with felony animal cruelty in connection with the death of three dogs at her home.

Jerri Beyard, 40, was charged with aggravated animal cruelty last year. A criminal information sheet filed in Benton County court stated that “on and between September 2021 and May 2022, the Defendant did knowingly torture three dogs when she abandoned them in a house, and did not give them any food or water, until the dogs eventually died.”

On February 9, the defense filed a motion to vacate her previous trial start date of March 14. The filing noted that the defense asked for a continuance in November, 2022 in order to “make arrangements for a private evaluation of the defendant.”

On March 13, Judge Robin Green signed an order scheduling the trial for July 11. That order also noted that jury instructions are due by July 6, and the two sides were instructed to exchange witness lists 30 days before trial.

According to court documents, during a non-custodial interview with police on May 10, 2022, Beyard admitted to abandoning the dogs. She has entered a plea of not guilty.