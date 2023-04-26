WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The jury trial for a Farmington man charged with capital murder for killing his wife in 2022 has been delayed for a third time.

Jason Dunigan, 40, is accused of killing his wife Amber Dunigan after her body was found with a gunshot wound to the head in a car off Arkansas Highway 16 in May 2021.

Dunigan was arrested Feb. 19, 2022, and pleaded not guilty.

The trial was originally set to begin on Sept. 30, 2022, but was continued until Jan. 27, 2023. The trial was continued a second time on Feb. 2, and was rescheduled for April 25.

On April 25, Dunigan’s trial was continued a third time, and a new trial date has been set for August 3, 2023.