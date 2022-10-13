WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The trial for a Lincoln County man charged with stabbing a probation officer at the Washington County courthouse has been delayed.

Zachry Seward, 31, is accused of attacking a Washington County probation officer in her office on June 28. He allegedly parked his vehicle in front of the building, left it running, and ran to the front door of the building.

He then reportedly went to the victim’s office and stabbed her twice in the left leg and once at the base of the skull behind the right ear. Drug counselors and another probation officer subdued and handcuffed the suspect and police officers and Central EMS responded shortly after noon.

At the time of the stabbing, the suspect wasn’t under any supervision and the incident was random, said Sgt. Tony Murphy of the Fayetteville Police Department. Seward was booked into the Washinton County jail on June 28 on a $500,000 bond.

On August 26, Seward filed a motion to replace his court-appointed attorney with defense attorney Ramon Bertucci. Seward’s new counsel filed three more motions with the court that same day, including the defense’s intent to “rely on the defense of mental disease or defect.”

On August 31, the court ordered Seward to undergo a pair of mental evaluations. He has still not done so, thus requiring the delay for the start of his trial, which was set to begin on October 11.

The trial date was changed to December 13. The court order also noted that Seward needs to “attend all appointments for his mental evaluation and to maintain contact with his attorney.”

Seward is charged with attempted capital murder and third degree battery and has pleaded not guilty to both.