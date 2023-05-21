FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The federal trial for Amber Waterman, 42, the woman charged with kidnapping and killing a pregnant Arkansas woman has been postponed for a second time.

Waterman’s trial has been moved to December 4 at 9 a.m. according to court documents from the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri Southwestern Division.

The original trial was set for January 9, 2023, but was moved to June 5, 2023.

Waterman was charged with the kidnapping and killing of Ashley Bush, 33, and her unborn baby after Bush’s remains were found near the Waterman’s residence.

Waterman pled not guilty on December 2, 2022.