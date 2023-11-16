FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two former Crawford County deputies accused of using excessive force during an arrest have had their trial delayed to next year.

Levi White and Zack King were taken into custody by federal authorities on Jan. 24 this year.

The two were both involved in an arrest video that circulated on social media last year.

The video shows the former deputies beating a man who was restrained on the ground. They were suspended and later fired.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging White and King with federal civil rights offenses for using excessive force on the man. Both men pleaded not guilty.

Trial for both defendants was originally set to begin on Dec. 11 but was postponed. It is now scheduled to begin on April 22, 2024.