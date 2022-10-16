FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — The trial of Arkansas’ controversial gender-affirming health care law starts on Monday.

Four Arkansas families, along with the support of the ACLU, are challenging the State of Arkansas over a law passed in 2021 that bans gender-affirming health care for minors. The law bans hormonal treatment or surgery that would align with the preferred gender for people under the age of 18.

This is the first law of its kind to come from a state legislature in the U.S. In August, an 8th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a ban on the law, meaning transgender minors can still get this health care if they choose to at this time.

State Representative Robin Lundstrum from District 87 in Northwest Arkansas authored the bill that became law. She said people under 18 shouldn’t be making decisions this big about their health care.

While the ACLU said this should be a private decision made between families and their doctors.

“A child shouldn’t be abused by being castrated, both chemically and surgically,” she said. “All we’re saying is let them grow up because the long-term consequences are pretty severe.”

“Our clients have a strong case because denying trans youth the health care they need is not only unconstitutional, it’s also cruel,” said Holly Dickson from the ACLU of Arkansas.

No matter the outcome of the trial, both sides expect it to be appealed to the 8th Circuit. This case could very well make it all the way to the Supreme Court.

The trial is set to begin in U.S. District Judge James Moody’s court in Little Rock on Monday at 9:15 a.m.