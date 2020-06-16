Trial for Franklin Co. sheriff gets pushed back

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — The jury trial for a River Valley sheriff accused of assaulting detainees gets pushed back to the fall.

Franklin County Sheriff Anthony Boen faces three counts of deprivation of rights.

He is accused of punching a detainee while they were cuffed in the back of police car back in 2017.

He is also accused of pushing and grabbing the beard of another detainee in November of 2018.

Two weeks after that incident he allegedly hit a detainee multiple times while they were shackled to a bench.

Boen’s pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The trial was originally scheduled for June 22 but will now take place October 19.

Boen forfeited all of his duties as sheriff except for signing checks back in December.