BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The trial for a woman accused of killing a Northwest Arkansas police officer has been moved back.

Shawna Cash, 24, is facing charges of capital murder, escape, fleeing, two counts of aggravated assault, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, criminal mischief, obstructing governmental operations and reckless driving in connection with an incident that killed Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple in 2021.

Cash’s trial was scheduled to begin on July 31 but was continued to January 29, 2024.

Yesterday marked the anniversary of Apple’s death.