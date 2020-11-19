Trial ordered for accused gun supplier in Kenosha killings

News


FILE – In this Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse carries a weapon as he walks along Sheridan Road in Kenosha, Wis., during a night of unrest following the weekend police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, faces a hearing Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 on whether he should be sent to Wisconsin to stand trial on homicide charges that could put him in prison for life. (Adam Rogan/The Journal Times via AP, File)

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin court commissioner has decided the man charged with buying the rifle that police say an Illinois teen used to kill two people during a Wisconsin protest over police brutality will stand trial.

Nineteen-year-old Dominick Black is charged in Kenosha County with two counts of intentionally providing a dangerous weapon to a minor, resulting in death.

Commissioner Loren Keating determined Thursday there’s sufficient evidence for the case to proceed.

A Kenosha detective testified that Black told him how he purchased the assault-style rifle at a Ladysmith hardware store after getting some money from Kyle Rittenhouse, who at 17 was too young to legally buy a gun.

