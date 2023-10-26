WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The jury trial for a Farmington man accused of murdering his wife has been delayed for a fifth time.

Jason Ross Dunigan, 41, is accused of killing his wife Amber Dunigan after her body was found with a gunshot wound in a car off Arkansas Highway 16 in May 2021.

Dunigan was arrested Feb. 19, 2022, and pleaded not guilty to a capital murder charge.

Dunigan’s trial has been delayed five times now. Sept. 30, 2022, was his original trial date. It was rescheduled to Jan 27, April 25, Aug. 3 and Oct. 20.

According to a court order filed this week, Dunigan’s jury trial was postponed, and no new trial date has been set. Instead, a court order says that he will have a status hearing on Jan. 2, 2024.

