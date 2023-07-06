WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Tennessee man accused of robbing a Fayetteville bank earlier this year has had his trial postponed.

Danny Ray Madison, 57, is accused of robbing a bank on the 3400 block of W. Wedington Drive and is charged with aggravated robbery and theft of property.

Madison’s Washington County trial was originally set for July 5, but was postponed to Nov. 8.

Madison has a separate case for the same incident that is being tried on the federal level at the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas.

Madison changed his plea to guilty to one count of bank robbery in the federal case during a hearing on April 26.