BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Elijah Andazola, 19, the man facing a capital murder charge in the crash that killed Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple, appeared in Benton County Circuit Court on July 18 and had the start date of his trial postponed.

Attorneys for both sides asked Judge Robin Green to delay the start of Andazola’s trial, which was set to begin on January 9, 2023.

Andazola has been charged as a criminal accomplice in Officer Apple’s death and is facing charges of capital murder, a class Y felony and escape, first degree, a class A felony. The prosecution has stated that it will not seek the death penalty during his trial.

Officer Apple, a 23-year veteran of law enforcement who served with the Pea Ridge Police Department for three years, was killed at a local gas station after attempting to stop a car that was being pursued by the Rogers Police Department. The driver in the incident that killed Officer Apple, Shawna Cash, is charged with capital murder, escape, fleeing, two counts of aggravated assault, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, criminal mischief, obstructing governmental operations and reckless driving.

Shawna Cash, 23

Her trial will begin in front of Judge Brad Karren in Benton County Circuit Court on May 30, 2023. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Cash.

Andazola is being tried separately and pleaded not guilty to accomplice to capital murder and escape charges. His trial is now set to begin on July 18, 2023, after Cash’s has concluded.

Andazola and Cash are being held without bail in the Benton County Jail.