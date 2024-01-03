WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The jury trial for a Farmington man accused of murdering his wife has been delayed for a sixth time, according to court documents.

Jason Dunigan, 41, is accused of killing his wife Amber after her body was found with a gunshot wound in a car off of AR Highway 16 in May 2021.

Dunigan was arrested in February 2022 and pleaded not guilty to a capital murder charge.

This will be the sixth time Dunigan’s trial has been delayed. According to an order of continuance dated Jan. 2, the trial was delayed because a mental evaluation had not been completed.

Sept. 30, 2022, was the original trial date. It was rescheduled to Jan. 27, April 25, Aug. 3 and Oct. 20, 2023.

The trial has been continued to July 16, 2024.

Click here read the full story of Dunigan’s arrest.