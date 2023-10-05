WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The trial for a man accused of participating in a shooting at a Fayetteville gas station earlier this year has been postponed.

Jaylon Powell, 20, was arrested on Aug. 24. He’s charged with two counts of theft of a firearm, five counts of possession of firearms by a certain person, one count of terroristic act and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

He pleaded not guilty to all counts.

A police report says that officers responded to a shooting at the Flash Market on MLK Boulevard on Aug. 13 and located multiple witnesses, victims, damaged property and around 40 shell casings.

Powell was identified via security footage.

Powell originally had a trial set to begin on Oct. 4. It was instead postponed to Feb. 23, 2024.

Washington County Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Denis Dean says that the trial was continued at the request of the defense.

Jaylin Caston, 17, was later identified and arrested in connection to the same shooting incident. He has a status hearing scheduled for Dec. 15.

Click here to read the full story on Powell’s arrest.