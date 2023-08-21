FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The federal jury trial for a local man charged in a $16 million fraud and money laundering scheme is set to start this week.

John Nock, of Fayetteville, is named as the founder of The Brittingham Group, a financial advisory and investment firm headquartered in Arkansas.

Brian Brittsan, of California, Kevin Griffith, of Utah, and Alexander Ituma, of Utah, are all named as co-defendants in the case for their roles as “directors” at the company.

A federal indictment filed in March 2022 says that Nock is accused of one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, nine counts of wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and one count of engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity.

The scheme reportedly lasted from 2013 to 2021.

The indictment claims that the purpose of the scheme was for the defendants to “unlawfully enrich themselves by obtaining funds from victim-investors by offering exorbitant investment returns and promising that the victim-investors’ money would be protected, but then diverting those funds to themselves.”

Nock pleaded not guilty to all 12 counts during his arraignment on March 23 last year. He was released later that day on a $10,000 bond.

Jury selection for the trial reportedly began today.