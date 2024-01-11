WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A former Springdale vice principal has had his trials for sexually assaulting a minor and violating sex offender rules in Washington County delayed again, according to court documents.

Mark Edward Oesterle, 51, was arrested in March 2019 on three counts of sexual assault in the second degree. He was arrested again in March 2022 on four counts of being a registered sex offender on a school campus.

The sexual assault charges stem from incidents in 2015 where Oesterle had sexual contact with a minor.

Court documents say the second set of charges were brought against Oesterle after he allegedly went to a pair of Springdale public school campuses in February 2022, which is a Class D Felony due to his sex offender status.

Oesterle’s trial for these charges was set for Jan. 10 but has been delayed. He has a status hearing scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on July 22.