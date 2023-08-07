WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A former Springdale vice principal has had his trials for sexually assaulting a minor and violating sex offender rules in Washington County delayed to next year.

Mark Edward Oesterle, 51, was arrested in 2019 on three counts of sexual assault in the second degree. He was arrested again in 2022 on four counts of being a registered sex offender on a school campus.

Oesterle was supposed to go on trial on Aug. 7 for the two cases, but the hearings were continued. His new trial date for both cases is scheduled for Jan. 10, 2024.

The sexual assault case stems from incidents in 2015 in which Oesterle allegedly had sexual contact with a minor.

Oesterle has a third case in Washington County that was first filed on July 25 this year. He’s charged with one count of being a registered sex offender on a school campus.

Oesterle also has two separate cases stemming from arrests this year currently active in Benton County, with a combined 42 counts of failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements. He has arraignments for both of those cases scheduled for Aug. 30.