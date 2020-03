BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A tribute memorial to Harriet Tubman and the causes she stood for took place at a local church Saturday afternoon.

Community members gathered at All Saint’s Episcopal Church to celebrate Tubman’s legacy and also to honor local leaders who exemplify her life’s purpose.

D’Andre Jones, a local civil rights advocate, was the memorial’s keynote speaker.

The event also discussed other anti-racist actions such as the efforts to relocate the Confederate soldier statue.