Truck crashes into Springdale diner

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A truck drives through the front of a Springdale diner.

It happened this morning at the T&T Diner on East Hwy 412.

According to Central EMS, the driver may have suffered from a medical condition, causing the crash.

They were taken to a nearby hospital.

“Luckily nobody was in the front. Luckily we’re in the middle of this pandemic so nobody was inside the restaurant. If they would have been seated inside we definitely would have some injuries and possibly fatalities,” said Tyler McCartney, Washington Co. Fire Marshall.

“As soon as I knew everyone was okay, I just said a short prayer. Just thanking the Lord that a building can be replaced and everything else can be replaced, but people can’t,” Owner Trish Stamps said.

The accident is still under investigation.