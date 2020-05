SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A truck drove through the front of a Springdale diner early Friday.

According to Central EMS, a truck crashed into T & T Diner on 17440 E Hwy 412, and one person was transported from the scene.

Courtesy: Kevin Upton

A possible medical condition might have caused the driver to crash into the diner.

