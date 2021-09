Centerton Mayor Bill Edwards says this truck struck a pole that caused a widespread power outage throughout the city. Courtesy: Bill Edwards, Facebook

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A truck struck a power pole in Centerton on September 15 that caused a power outage for many Southwestern Electric Power Company customers, according to Centerton Mayor Bill Edwards.

SWEPCO’s outage map shows more than 300 customers are without power, and the power is estimated to be restored around 10:30 p.m.