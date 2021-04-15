True Colors holds grand opening for You-Pick Tulip Farm

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — True Colors Farm held a grand opening for its You-Pick Tulip Farm today in Bentonville.

The farm is located on 13225 W. Tycoon Rd.

More than 58,000 tulip bulbs were planted for the community to come out and pick.

Kelli Jensen with the non-profit Perspectability, says the tulip farm is a fun way to enjoy spring flowers and support a good cause. “We’re parents of neurodiverse children who realized that opportunities for adults post-high school are really limited and we just wanted to be apart of the solution,” Jensen said. “Educating the public and seeing them excited just doubles our excitement.”

The farm is open until 6 p.m., and will open again at 10 a.m, and there is a $5 admission.

