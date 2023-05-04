ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — True Crime Fest is coming to the Rogers Convention Center on May 20.

The festival is hosted by a local nonprofit called All the Lost Girls. The nonprofit is dedicated to finding justice for female strangulation cold cases in the United States.

It will bring nationally recognized true crime authors, podcasters and advocates to highlight cold cases, share stories and talk about solutions. Speakers for the event include Karen Steward, United States of Murder, Lance Reenstierna and Jennifer Amell from Crawlspace Media, Charlotte Hopper, Cherry, Crimepedia Podcast, George Jared, Deep Dark Secrets Podcast, James Renner and Catherine Townsend among others.

The doors open at 8 a.m. Tickets can be bought here.