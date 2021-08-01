True Grass petitions to bring recreational marijuana to Arkansas

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Arkansas organization, True Grass, is gathering signatures to get a recreational marijuana amendment on the 2022 ballot.

The proposed amendment would legalize the production, possession and sale of marijuana for people older than 21. It would also expunge cannabis convictions in the state.

A volunteer with True Grass, Jesse Raphael, said bringing recreational marjuana to the state would be a boost for the economy.

“It’s going bring in tax money, obviously that’s going to be the first thing that everyone sees from it, but two its going to release those poor people from prisons back into the economy,” Raphael said.

Raphael said the petition to needs to have 89,101 signatures to get on the ballot.