True NWA bolsters local diversity, equity, and inclusion

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A local initiative called True Northwest Arkansas has partnered with the Fayetteville School District to promote diversity and inclusion.

The initiative, with support from the Walmart Foundation and the Walton Family Foundation, offers a nine-month training program with expert-led coaching sessions and provides grant funding to help finance action plans.

“I think the thing that made it so wonderful was that it allowed us to engage with community partners who were heavily invested and committed to the work of diversity, equity and inclusion as we are in our district,” said Kristina Hudson, Fayetteville Public Schools executive director.

Fayetteville schools will use grant funding to partner with U of A’s ideal institute, train equity champions within the district, and continue recruitment efforts with diverse colleges and universities.