LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The sister of former Razorback Peyton Hillis shared on social media the much-awaited news on the football great’s recovery.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Hillis’s sister Hayley Davis wrote “Peyton was discharged today from the hospital!!!!!!!!!!!!! Everything health wise is looking good and has all improved— truly a miracle!”

Hillis has been in intensive care for several weeks following a swimming incident in Pensacola, Florida.

In the post, Davis reflected on the incident further recalling her parents’ strength and Hillis’s fearlessness.

“I remember seeing Peyt laid out on the sand unable to move and my mom having to run back and forth between us as the medics helped each of us,” Davis wrote. “I just kept praying that Peyt would be ok and I’m so happy to say Yahweh provided.”

Davis also thanked many for their thoughts and prayers as Hillis was in the hospital.

Davis ended her post with a reflection on their family trip with additional “happy moments between the craziness” that she said she is thankful for.

Hillis is an Arkansas native and spent many years playing the game of football at the highest level.

Following his graduation from Conway High school in 2003, Hillis played for the University of Arkansas from 2004-2007. He was then drafted in 2008 by the Denver where he spent seven seasons in the NFL with the Broncos, Browns, Chiefs, Buccaneers and Giants.