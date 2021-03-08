Trump endorses 2022 re-election of U.S. Sen. Boozman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Former President Donald Trump formally endorsed Senator John Boozman, on Monday, March 8.

I’m grateful to have Pres. Trump’s endorsement for my re-election to the Senate.



We worked together to lower taxes, roll back regulations, secure our border, defend our Second Amendment rights and Protect Life. #arpx pic.twitter.com/RyF5Sz106e — John Boozman (@Boozman4AR) March 9, 2021

“Senator Boozman is a great fighter for the people of Arkansas. He is tough on crime, strong on the border, a great supporter of our military and our vets,” said Trump. “[He] fights for our farmers every day, he supports our Second Amendment and has my complete and total endorsement.

Last week, Sen. Boozman announced his intentions to run for re-election in the U.S. Senate.

Boozman is the senior senator from Arkansas. He’s been in office since 2010.