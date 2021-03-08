Trump endorses 2022 re-election of U.S. Sen. Boozman

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Former President Donald Trump formally endorsed Senator John Boozman, on Monday, March 8.

“Senator Boozman is a great fighter for the people of Arkansas. He is tough on crime, strong on the border, a great supporter of our military and our vets,” said Trump. “[He] fights for our farmers every day, he supports our Second Amendment and has my complete and total endorsement.

Last week, Sen. Boozman announced his intentions to run for re-election in the U.S. Senate.

Boozman is the senior senator from Arkansas. He’s been in office since 2010.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers