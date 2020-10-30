Trump meets with rap star Lil Wayne in Florida

DORAL, Fla. (NEXSTAR) – President Donald Trump met with rap star Lil Wayne at his resort in Doral, Florida Thursday.

The artist posted a tweet praising the president for his efforts at “criminal justice reform” and other efforts to bolster the African American community.

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says White House officials have been speaking to Lil Wayne’s team for some time, and it culminated with Thursday’s meeting when the president campaigned in Florida.

She says, “I think you’re seeing a lot of supporters come off the sidelines and want to joint president in a second term.”

While Joe Biden is expected to win the vast majority of Black voters in next week’s election, Trump has courted them and hopes to shave into Democrats’ historic advantage in the community.

The meeting with Lil Wayne comes after the White House publicized Trump holding sit-downs with other prominent black artists 50 Cent and Ice Cube.

50 Cent, who appeared to endorse Trump on social media before denouncing him last week, tweeted, “oh no WAYNE I WOULD HAVE NEVER TOOK THIS PICTURE.”

The rapper, born Curtis Jackson, had a change of heart after ex-girlfriend Chelsea Handler called him out for tweeting that he didn’t “want to be 20Cent” under the top rate of a Biden tax plan, adding “I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people … “

“You used to be my favorite ex-boyfriend,” Chandler shot back, saying in another tweet, “I will pay your taxes in exchange for you coming to your senses. Happily! Black lives matter. That’s you, (expletive)! Remember?”

50 Cent has since tried to reverse his earlier tweets, saying that he “never liked” Trump.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.